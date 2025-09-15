Emmys: Stephen Colbert wins Outstanding Talk Series for first time

Stephen Colbert received a standing ovation at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday night after his show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , won the award for Outstanding Talk Series. The win comes just two months after CBS announced that it would be ending the show after 10 seasons. Despite this news, Colbert thanked CBS during his acceptance speech.

Acceptance speech 'I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege...' Upon accepting the Emmy, Colbert thanked CBS for allowing them to be a part of the late-night tradition. He said, "I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we're no longer doing the show." He also expressed gratitude toward his wife and children.

Patriotism 'I've never loved my country more desperately' Colbert also expressed his love for America in his acceptance speech. He said, "Sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it. In September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America." His show was up against The Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Twitter Post Colbert also joked, 'Is anyone hiring?' Stephen Colbert earns a massive standing ovation at the #Emmys and jokes "Is anyone hiring?" pic.twitter.com/vepMYMXdSX — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2025

Show cancelation CBS announced show's end in July On July 17, Colbert announced that The Late Show would be ending in May 2026. CBS later issued a statement saying the decision was purely financial and not related to the show's performance or content. This announcement came after Colbert criticized Paramount, CBS's parent company, for its $16 million settlement with Donald Trump amid a merger with Skydance Entertainment.