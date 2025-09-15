Next Article
Stephen Colbert wins Emmy after CBS canceled 'The Late Show'
Stephen Colbert's The Late Show scored Outstanding Talk Series at the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14, nearly two months after CBS announced the show's cancelation following 10 years on air.
Colbert got a standing ovation and thanked both CBS and his family during an emotional speech.
CBS pulled the plug mainly because of financial pressures, even though CBS said the decision was not related to the show's performance.
The news came soon after Colbert criticized Paramount's $16 million settlement with Donald Trump—something that drew support from fellow late-night hosts like Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel.
Meanwhile, Trump welcomed the cancelation and hinted other shows could be next.