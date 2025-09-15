'Severance' takes home 2 major Emmy awards Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Severance had a standout moment at the 2025 Emmy Awards, with Britt Lower winning Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Tramell Tillman becoming the first Black man to take home Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Lower's heartfelt speech gave shoutouts to her fellow nominees, castmates, and creators.

These wins highlight the recognition Severance has received this year.