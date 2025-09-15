Next Article
'Severance' takes home 2 major Emmy awards
Severance had a standout moment at the 2025 Emmy Awards, with Britt Lower winning Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Tramell Tillman becoming the first Black man to take home Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.
Lower's heartfelt speech gave shoutouts to her fellow nominees, castmates, and creators.
These wins highlight the recognition Severance has received this year.
Lower's 1st Emmy win; Tillman's historic victory
This was Lower's first-ever Emmy nomination and win—a big milestone she celebrated by thanking Kathy Bates, Sharon Horgan, Bella Ramsey, and Keri Russell.
Tillman's historic victory is seen as an important step for representation at the Emmys.
Together, their achievements suggest Severance's strong storytelling and its growing influence on TV right now.