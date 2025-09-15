Emmys: 'Adolescence' beats 'Penguin,' 'Black Mirror' in Limited Series category

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in California. Netflix 's four-part miniseries Adolescence bagged the coveted Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award. The show, which delves into the aftermath of a teenage boy's murder of his classmate in Northern England, is a sensational hit. Earlier during the ceremony, Owen Cooper won in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series category.

Competition 'Adolescence' beat these shows to win Emmy Adolescence, a unique miniseries told in four continuous takes, beat out stiff competition from other heavily nominated shows. It emerged victorious over The Penguin, which received 24 nominations and the critically acclaimed FX dark comedy Dying For Sex. Other contenders included Netflix's own Black Mirror Season 7 and the IRA historical drama Say Nothing.

Creative process Who are the creative minds behind 'Adolescence'? The creative team behind Adolescence includes actor, co-writer, and executive producer Stephen Graham and executive producer/co-writer Jack Thorne. The concept for the series was brought to Thorne by Graham as a one-take show idea. This was something they had previously explored with director Philip Barantini in their film Boiling Point. Thorne then developed the scripts into interconnected stories that offer a more grounded take on true crime tales than traditional whodunits.