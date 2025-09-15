Emmys: 'Adolescence's Owen Cooper (15) becomes youngest male winner ever!

Owen Cooper, the breakout star of Netflix 's hit limited series Adolescence, has made history by winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. At just 15 years old, he is now the youngest male winner in Emmy history! Interestingly, Cooper was only 14 when he filmed Adolescence and also holds the record for being the youngest actor nominated in his category.

Twitter Post Listen to his speech here Owen Cooper delivers an acceptance speech as he becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at 15 years old.



Career milestone Cooper's debut role wins him an Emmy What makes Cooper's Emmy win even more special is that it was for his debut on-screen performance. The young actor has already used the recognition to land a role as a young Heathcliffe in Emerald Fennell's upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation. He beat out competition from his Adolescence co-star Ashley Waters and seasoned actors like Javier Bardem, Rob Delaney, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Camp.

Series success 'Adolescence' broke records for Netflix Despite having only four episodes under four hours, Adolescence became one of Netflix's most popular series. It was nominated for 13 Emmys and won two at the Creative Arts Emmys. The show was praised for its unique filming style, where each episode is shot in one continuous take. In Episode 3, Cooper delivers a breathtaking performance during an intense session with a psychologist.