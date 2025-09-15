LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Emmys: 'Adolescence's Owen Cooper (15) becomes youngest male winner ever!
Summarize
Emmys: 'Adolescence's Owen Cooper (15) becomes youngest male winner ever!
Cooper is 15 years old

Emmys: 'Adolescence's Owen Cooper (15) becomes youngest male winner ever!

By Isha Sharma
Sep 15, 2025
07:14 am
What's the story

Owen Cooper, the breakout star of Netflix's hit limited series Adolescence, has made history by winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. At just 15 years old, he is now the youngest male winner in Emmy history! Interestingly, Cooper was only 14 when he filmed Adolescence and also holds the record for being the youngest actor nominated in his category.

Twitter Post

Listen to his speech here

Career milestone

Cooper's debut role wins him an Emmy

What makes Cooper's Emmy win even more special is that it was for his debut on-screen performance. The young actor has already used the recognition to land a role as a young Heathcliffe in Emerald Fennell's upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation. He beat out competition from his Adolescence co-star Ashley Waters and seasoned actors like Javier Bardem, Rob Delaney, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Camp.

Series success

'Adolescence' broke records for Netflix

Despite having only four episodes under four hours, Adolescence became one of Netflix's most popular series. It was nominated for 13 Emmys and won two at the Creative Arts Emmys. The show was praised for its unique filming style, where each episode is shot in one continuous take. In Episode 3, Cooper delivers a breathtaking performance during an intense session with a psychologist.

Series theme

Series explores themes of toxic masculinity and mental health

Adolescence is an exploration of the criminal system and how toxic masculinity can fester under the radar of well-meaning parents. Cooper's character is a 13-year-old boy who gets arrested for murder. The series has been lauded for its sensitive handling of such themes.