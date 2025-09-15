Emmys: 'Adolescence's Owen Cooper (15) becomes youngest male winner ever!
What's the story
Owen Cooper, the breakout star of Netflix's hit limited series Adolescence, has made history by winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. At just 15 years old, he is now the youngest male winner in Emmy history! Interestingly, Cooper was only 14 when he filmed Adolescence and also holds the record for being the youngest actor nominated in his category.
Twitter Post
Listen to his speech here
Owen Cooper delivers an acceptance speech as he becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at 15 years old.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2025
See the full winners list: https://t.co/bunHQVwB8b pic.twitter.com/vsVQeWGMPQ
Career milestone
Cooper's debut role wins him an Emmy
What makes Cooper's Emmy win even more special is that it was for his debut on-screen performance. The young actor has already used the recognition to land a role as a young Heathcliffe in Emerald Fennell's upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation. He beat out competition from his Adolescence co-star Ashley Waters and seasoned actors like Javier Bardem, Rob Delaney, Peter Sarsgaard, and Bill Camp.
Series success
'Adolescence' broke records for Netflix
Despite having only four episodes under four hours, Adolescence became one of Netflix's most popular series. It was nominated for 13 Emmys and won two at the Creative Arts Emmys. The show was praised for its unique filming style, where each episode is shot in one continuous take. In Episode 3, Cooper delivers a breathtaking performance during an intense session with a psychologist.
Series theme
Series explores themes of toxic masculinity and mental health
Adolescence is an exploration of the criminal system and how toxic masculinity can fester under the radar of well-meaning parents. Cooper's character is a 13-year-old boy who gets arrested for murder. The series has been lauded for its sensitive handling of such themes.