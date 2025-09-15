Stephen Colbert roasts his Emmy intro during 2025 Emmys Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Stephen Colbert brought his signature humor to the 2025 Emmys, poking fun at his upcoming departure from CBS and jokingly asking if anyone was hiring.

He even got playful about his old headshot, asking Harrison Ford to pass it along to Steven Spielberg.

During the show, Colbert presented Seth Rogen with the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for The Studio.