Stephen Colbert roasts his Emmy intro during 2025 Emmys
Stephen Colbert brought his signature humor to the 2025 Emmys, poking fun at his upcoming departure from CBS and jokingly asking if anyone was hiring.
He even got playful about his old headshot, asking Harrison Ford to pass it along to Steven Spielberg.
During the show, Colbert presented Seth Rogen with the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for The Studio.
CBS to end 'The Late Show' in 2026
CBS has announced The Late Show will end in 2026 due to financial reasons, though some have speculated that Colbert's sharp political comedy may have played a part.
Despite the news, he assured fans there are still nine months of episodes left and shared that he hopes for an Emmy win as a fitting tribute to his hardworking team.