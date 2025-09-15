Seth Rogen wins 1st Emmy Award for 'The Studio'
Seth Rogen, the acclaimed actor and comedian, has bagged his first Emmy Award! He won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 77th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night for his role in Apple TV+'s The Studio. "This is amazing. I so could not wrap my head around this happening that I literally prepared nothing. I've never won anything in my life," he said during his acceptance speech.
In his acceptance speech, Rogen thanked his wife, cast and crew of The Studio, agents, managers, and guest stars. "Thank you so much. This is really just so lovely. And I don't know what to say. This is so nice," he said. The Studio is a satirical take on Hollywood. It got 23 Emmy nominations in its first season alone!
Seth Rogen accepting his first ever Emmy:— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2025
“I’ve never won anything in my life. When I was a kid I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale”
See the full winners list: https://t.co/bunHQVwB8b pic.twitter.com/4yob1yeuAN
Rogen was up against these actors
Rogen was up against stiff competition from Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). The Studio, which Rogen co-created with Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, has been renewed for a second season. It features Rogen as Matt Remick, a movie lover who heads a Hollywood studio under pressure.
Nine Emmy nominations in the past
Rogen has been nominated for nine Emmys in the past. This year, he is nominated for writing and directing in addition to a lead actor nod. The Studio is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series. Several of his co-stars were also nominated for their work on the show, including Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Martin Scorsese, and Zoe Kravitz.