'Hacks' star Jean Smart wins 4th Emmy Award

Acceptance speech

Smart's acceptance speech was hilarious

Upon winning, Smart was visibly moved and covered her face with her hands. She quipped on stage, "If I was walking like John Wayne, it's because I hurt my knee this summer, and it's not quite repaired." The actor then thanked her crew and cast members, especially Hannah Einbinder (Ava Daniels), who also won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.