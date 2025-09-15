'Hacks' star Jean Smart wins 4th Emmy Award
What's the story
Veteran Hollywood actor Jean Smart has bagged her fourth Emmy Award for her role in the HBO Max series Hacks. The actor, who plays Deborah Vance in the show, also won in this category in 2021, 2022, and 2024. This year, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Acceptance speech
Smart's acceptance speech was hilarious
Upon winning, Smart was visibly moved and covered her face with her hands. She quipped on stage, "If I was walking like John Wayne, it's because I hurt my knee this summer, and it's not quite repaired." The actor then thanked her crew and cast members, especially Hannah Einbinder (Ava Daniels), who also won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Twitter Post
Here's what Smart said
Jean Smart mentioned Hannah Einbinder in her speech after winning ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/fmEv9jD8ui— best of hannah einbinder (@einbinderfiles) September 15, 2025
Show's success
Other nominees and more about 'Hacks'
The show Hacks, which has been renewed for a fifth season, bagged a total of 14 Emmy nominations this year. Apart from Smart and Einbinder's wins, Julianne Nicholson won at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend in the Guest category. Smart's fellow nominees in her category were Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), and Uzo Aduba (The Residence).