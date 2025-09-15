Nate Bargatze to host Emmys 2025, sets speech time limit

Host's $100K donation pledge is making headlines

Bargatze's pay hasn't been revealed (past hosts usually get $15,000-$25,000), but he's making things interesting with a $100K donation pledge to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For every second a winner goes over the time limit, $1,000 comes off his donation; for every second under, he'll add $1,000 more.

So shorter speeches mean more money for charity!