Nate Bargatze to host Emmys 2025, sets speech time limit
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards and is asking winners to keep their acceptance speeches under 45 seconds—he jokes that longer versions can always go on social media for more views.
The goal: keep the show moving and viewers entertained.
Host's $100K donation pledge is making headlines
Bargatze's pay hasn't been revealed (past hosts usually get $15,000-$25,000), but he's making things interesting with a $100K donation pledge to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
For every second a winner goes over the time limit, $1,000 comes off his donation; for every second under, he'll add $1,000 more.
So shorter speeches mean more money for charity!