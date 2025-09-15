Tramell Tillman makes history at Emmys with 'Severance' win Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Tramell Tillman just became the first Black man to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, thanks to his standout role as Seth Milchick in "Severance."

Accepting his award, he shared a heartfelt moment: "Mama, you were there for me when no one else was, and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me. And this is for you."