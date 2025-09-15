Next Article
Tramell Tillman makes history at Emmys with 'Severance' win
Tramell Tillman just became the first Black man to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, thanks to his standout role as Seth Milchick in "Severance."
Accepting his award, he shared a heartfelt moment: "Mama, you were there for me when no one else was, and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me. And this is for you."
Tillman beat these talented actors for the award
Tillman's win was especially impressive given the stacked category—he edged out talented nominees like Zach Cherry, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, James Marsden, Sam Rockwell, and John Turturro.
Each brought something unique to their shows this year, making it a memorable Emmys for TV fans.