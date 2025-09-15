Next Article
Seth Rogen, Jean Smart win Emmys for 'The Studio,' 'Hacks'
The Primetime Emmy Awards just kicked off, and Seth Rogen scored his first-ever Emmy for playing a stressed-out movie exec in The Studio.
Jean Smart picked up her fourth Emmy for her role as a veteran comedian in Hacks.
Both shows were competing in the comedy category this year.
Rogen finally gets his Emmy; Smart continues to shine
It's a big moment for Rogen, finally getting Emmy recognition, while Smart continues to shine with another win.
She took a moment to thank her family, co-stars, and writers during her speech—always nice to see gratitude on stage.
'Severance' and 'The Penguin' are still to come
Apple TV+'s Severance was the favorite for the top drama award, while Colin Farrell's The Penguin faced off against Netflix's Adolescence for best limited series.
So there's more to come!