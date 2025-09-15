Box office: 'Madharasi' earns ₹56cr in 10 days Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Sivakarthikeyan's latest movie, Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, started strong but is now losing steam at the box office.

The film pulled in ₹56.71cr in its first 10 days—thanks to a solid performance in Tamil Nadu with nearly 38% occupancy on the second Sunday, September 14, 2025—but mixed reviews are making it tough to keep up the momentum.