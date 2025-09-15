Next Article
Box office: 'Madharasi' earns ₹56cr in 10 days
Sivakarthikeyan's latest movie, Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, started strong but is now losing steam at the box office.
The film pulled in ₹56.71cr in its first 10 days—thanks to a solid performance in Tamil Nadu with nearly 38% occupancy on the second Sunday, September 14, 2025—but mixed reviews are making it tough to keep up the momentum.
Film's performance in Hindi, Telugu markets
While Madharasi features big names like Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, it hasn't clicked as well outside Tamil Nadu.
In its first week, earnings were just ₹50 lakh in Hindi-speaking regions and ₹4.95cr from Telugu markets.
It's clear that connecting with audiences beyond its home state remains a challenge for Sivakarthikeyan's films.