How Eric Dane's ALS diagnosis has impacted his life

Dane's health updates and the illness' impact on his life

ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) attacks nerve cells in the brain and spine, causing muscle weakness and loss of control over movement, speech, or even breathing.

By June 2025, Dane had lost full use of his right arm and expected to lose function in his left hand soon.

He mentioned not being able to swim safely anymore—a sign of how quickly things can change with this illness.