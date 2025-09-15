How Eric Dane's ALS diagnosis has impacted his life
Eric Dane—famous for "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria"—shared in April 2025 that he's been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive disease affecting nerves and muscles.
He thanked his family for their support and asked for privacy, but made it clear he isn't stepping back from work: filming on "Euphoria" season 3 resumed just days later.
Dane's health updates and the illness' impact on his life
ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) attacks nerve cells in the brain and spine, causing muscle weakness and loss of control over movement, speech, or even breathing.
By June 2025, Dane had lost full use of his right arm and expected to lose function in his left hand soon.
He mentioned not being able to swim safely anymore—a sign of how quickly things can change with this illness.
Dane's work ethic and co-stars' support
Even after the diagnosis, Dane kept showing up for projects like "Countdown."
His co-stars—Colman Domingo from "Euphoria" and Jensen Ackles from "Countdown"—praised his determination.
As Dane put it himself: "I don't feel like this is the end of me."