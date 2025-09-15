Ilaiyaraaja to compose Sangam literature, says CM's words encouraged him
Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja is taking on a new challenge—he'll be setting the ancient Sangam literature to music, after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin personally asked him.
At his 50-year career celebration, Ilaiyaraaja shared, "The Chief Minister's words, that only I can do it, encouraged me further," and said the support meant a lot.
Symphony performed by London Philharmonic Orchestra recently
This move comes as Ilaiyaraaja marks five decades in music, fresh off his Symphony being performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, underscoring his status as the first Indian and Asian to compose, record, and perform live a full Western classical symphony.
The big event was packed with film icons like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth and highlighted how he blends Western classical, Indian folk, and film music like no one else.
Rahman calls Ilaiyaraaja a 'genius'
Fellow composer A.R. Rahman called Ilaiyaraaja a true "genius" who broke barriers between musical styles.
He said the celebration honored not just Ilaiyaraaja's huge impact but also how his work inspires musicians everywhere and puts Indian music on the world map.