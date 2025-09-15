Ilaiyaraaja to compose Sangam literature, says CM's words encouraged him

Symphony performed by London Philharmonic Orchestra recently

This move comes as Ilaiyaraaja marks five decades in music, fresh off his Symphony being performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, underscoring his status as the first Indian and Asian to compose, record, and perform live a full Western classical symphony.

The big event was packed with film icons like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth and highlighted how he blends Western classical, Indian folk, and film music like no one else.