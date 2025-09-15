Lucknow's Durga Puja to celebrate Kumbh Mela this year
Durga Puja in Lucknow is getting a creative twist for 2025!
From September 28 to October 2, the La-Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society will set up a Kumbh Mela-themed pandal on Jogendra Pathak Road, celebrating the iconic Prayagraj festival and its deep cultural roots.
The theme highlights all 13 akharas—core to the Kumbh Mela experience—which UNESCO calls an "intangible cultural heritage."
More about the pandal and its theme
Expect detailed displays of akhara monasteries and portraits of their mahamandaleshwars, crafted by West Bengal artisans, with design and execution overseen by artist Niloy Sen.
General Secretary Sanjay Ghosh says this keeps their tradition of blending tradition and creativity alive.
With vibrant rituals and crowds of up to 20,000 daily, the organizers hope it'll make Lucknow's festive season even more memorable!