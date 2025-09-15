Lucknow's Durga Puja to celebrate Kumbh Mela this year

More about the pandal and its theme

Expect detailed displays of akhara monasteries and portraits of their mahamandaleshwars, crafted by West Bengal artisans, with design and execution overseen by artist Niloy Sen.

General Secretary Sanjay Ghosh says this keeps their tradition of blending tradition and creativity alive.

With vibrant rituals and crowds of up to 20,000 daily, the organizers hope it'll make Lucknow's festive season even more memorable!