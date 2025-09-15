'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Final episode arrives this week Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty lands on Prime Video this Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Fans have been hooked since July, following Belly as she navigates her last summer at Cousins Beach and tries to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah.

Adapted from Jenny Han's hit novels, the show's mix of summer nostalgia and relatable coming-of-age moments has made it a favorite.