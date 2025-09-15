Next Article
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Final episode arrives this week
The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty lands on Prime Video this Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
Fans have been hooked since July, following Belly as she navigates her last summer at Cousins Beach and tries to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah.
Adapted from Jenny Han's hit novels, the show's mix of summer nostalgia and relatable coming-of-age moments has made it a favorite.
What to expect from final episode
This season's 11 episodes have delivered plenty of heartfelt drama, blending teen romance with family ups and downs.
As the love triangle comes to a close, viewers are excited to see how Belly's story wraps up—and what the future holds for everyone at Cousins Beach.