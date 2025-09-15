Next Article
Box office: 'Dashavatar' collects ₹3.75cr in just 3 days
Marathi thriller "Dashavatar" just had a pretty impressive opening weekend, pulling in ₹3.75cr at the Indian box office.
The film, directed by Subodh Khanolkar and starring Dilip Prabhavalkar and Bharat Jadhav, saw its collections grow each day—from ₹50L on its opening day to ₹2cr by the third day—showing that word is spreading fast.
Film is being praised for its storyline and performances
Backed by Zee Studios, "Dashavatar" is getting lots of love from both critics and audiences, thanks in large part to Prabhavalkar's standout performance.
With Marathi films struggling for big hits this year (the last one was "Jarann" back in June), fans are hoping this momentum keeps up and gives the industry a much-needed win.