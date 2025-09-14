Box office collection: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' crosses ₹70 crore mark Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Hridayapoorvam, with Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is having a fantastic run in Kerala.

By its third weekend (September 14, 2025), the film pulled in ₹3.80 crore, bringing its total to ₹38 crore so far.

It kicked off strong with ₹3.25 crore on day one and hit ₹19.30 crore by the end of week one.