Box office collection: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' crosses ₹70 crore mark
Hridayapoorvam, with Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is having a fantastic run in Kerala.
By its third weekend (September 14, 2025), the film pulled in ₹3.80 crore, bringing its total to ₹38 crore so far.
It kicked off strong with ₹3.25 crore on day one and hit ₹19.30 crore by the end of week one.
Film is on track to finish with ₹80 crore
The movie kept up its momentum into the third weekend—earning ₹90 lakh on Friday, ₹1.5 crore on Saturday, and another estimated ₹1.4 crore on Sunday.
Globally, Hridayapoorvam has already crossed ₹70 crore and could finish around the impressive ₹80 crore mark before leaving theaters.
The film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and continues to draw big crowds!