Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift are engaged! Details here Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star, just confirmed he's engaged to Taylor Swift.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on August 26 with a fun caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In a recent NFL on FOX interview (September 14), Kelce admitted he was nervous and emotional when he proposed.

(His father, Ed Kelce, later revealed to News 5 Cleveland that the proposal took place at Kelce's home in Missouri.)