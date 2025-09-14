Next Article
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift are engaged! Details here
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star, just confirmed he's engaged to Taylor Swift.
The couple shared the news on Instagram on August 26 with a fun caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
In a recent NFL on FOX interview (September 14), Kelce admitted he was nervous and emotional when he proposed.
(His father, Ed Kelce, later revealed to News 5 Cleveland that the proposal took place at Kelce's home in Missouri.)
Kelce and Swift want an intimate ceremony
Even though their engagement is public, they're planning a super private wedding—just close friends and family.
A source says Taylor is "still showing off" her ring, and both want the ceremony to feel really intimate.