Box office collection: 'Mirai' earns ₹45.33cr in just 3 days
Mirai, the new fantasy action film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak, is off to a flying start—earning ₹45.33 crore within its first three days.
Sunday alone brought in ₹17.33 crore, showing just how much fans are loving it.
Film beats 'HanuMan's 3rd-day collection
Mirai has already beaten the third day numbers of Sajja's earlier hit HanuMan and grabbed strong attention with a 31% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.
The story follows Vedha as he tries to protect ancient scriptures from Mahabir Lama.
Director Ram Gopal Varma even praised its VFX and performances online.
The film ends up setting up the story for a sequel.