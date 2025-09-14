Next Article
Janhvi-Ishaan's 'Homebound' wins big at TIFF
Neeraj Ghaywan's new film, Homebound, just grabbed the second runner-up spot for the International People's Choice Award at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the movie is set to release in India on September 26.
More about the film
The film got a standing ovation during its North American premiere at TIFF's 50th edition.
It tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chasing their dream to become police officers—and how ambition tests their bond.
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, Homebound was first shown at Cannes in 2025 before making waves at TIFF.