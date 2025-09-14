Nana Patekar says India shouldn't play Pakistan in Asia Cup Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

At a recent event, veteran actor Nana Patekar voiced his disapproval of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, saying, "Actually, I shouldn't speak about such matters. Still, my personal opinion is that India should not play. I feel when the blood of our people has been spilt by them, then why should we play with them?"

He also criticized BCCI for moving ahead with the game despite rising tensions.