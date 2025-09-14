Next Article
TV actor Aashish Kapoor gets bail in rape case
Television actor Aashish Kapoor, arrested on September 2, 2024, was granted bail after being accused of raping a woman at a party in North Delhi last month.
The complainant alleged Kapoor entered the washroom under the pretext of helping her and then sexually assaulted her.
Complainant's lawyer shared WhatsApp chats as evidence
Kapoor was tracked down in Pune and arrested nearly three weeks after the complaint.
The court criticized police for their slow response but noted that Kapoor had cooperated with the investigation and hadn't tried to run.
His defense claimed the FIR was an extortion attempt, while the complainant's lawyer shared WhatsApp chats as evidence.
Kapoor got bail on a ₹1 lakh bond and must keep cooperating as the investigation continues.