Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani loses mother

Who is Dadlani?

Dadlani has been SRK's right hand for over a decade, handling everything from his film projects and Red Chillies Entertainment to the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.

She reportedly earns ₹7-9 crore a year and had an estimated net worth of ₹40-50 crore in 2021.

A Mass Communication grad from HR College, Mumbai, she's married with a daughter and is known for being close to the Khan family—especially visible during Aryan Khan's legal troubles back in 2021.