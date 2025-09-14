Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani loses mother
Pooja Dadlani, who's managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for years, is mourning the loss of her mother. The cause hasn't been shared yet.
Videos online show a heartbroken Dadlani outside her Mumbai home as an ambulance arrived, and she was seen asking photographers to give her space during this difficult time.
Who is Dadlani?
Dadlani has been SRK's right hand for over a decade, handling everything from his film projects and Red Chillies Entertainment to the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
She reportedly earns ₹7-9 crore a year and had an estimated net worth of ₹40-50 crore in 2021.
A Mass Communication grad from HR College, Mumbai, she's married with a daughter and is known for being close to the Khan family—especially visible during Aryan Khan's legal troubles back in 2021.