77th Primetime Emmy Awards: How to watch, key nominees
The 77th Emmy Awards are happening at Peacock Theatres in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14, 2025.
Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting, and the show celebrates the best in comedy, drama, and limited series.
You can tune in at 5:00pm PT (US), 1:00am BST (UK), or catch it live on JioHotstar in India at 5:30am on Monday, September 15.
Major contenders and broadcast details
"The White Lotus," "Andor," and "Severance" are among the key contenders, with "The Last of Us" and "Hacks" also in the mix.
Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper from "Adolescence" could make history as the youngest male Emmy winner—though Roxana Zal still holds the overall record from her win at age 14 back in 1984.
BBC will be covering everything from red carpet moments to the main award ceremony, so fans won't miss a thing.