77th Primetime Emmy Awards: How to watch, key nominees

Major contenders and broadcast details

"The White Lotus," "Andor," and "Severance" are among the key contenders, with "The Last of Us" and "Hacks" also in the mix.

Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper from "Adolescence" could make history as the youngest male Emmy winner—though Roxana Zal still holds the overall record from her win at age 14 back in 1984.

BBC will be covering everything from red carpet moments to the main award ceremony, so fans won't miss a thing.