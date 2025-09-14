'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Who's getting evicted from the house

Lakshmi and Mastani have stirred things up lately. Lakshmi was called out by Mohanlal himself for making sexist and homophobic remarks toward Adhila, Noora, and Oneal. Mastani's support of these comments only made things messier inside the house.

'BBM' S7 has seen several exits already

This season hasn't been easy—Renu Sudhi left earlier due to mental health concerns, while Shaitya Santhosh and Appani Sarath were eliminated after receiving fewer votes from viewers.

Others like RJ Bincy and Kalabhavan Sariga have also exited in past weeks.

The show kicked off on August 3 and streams on Asianet as well as JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.