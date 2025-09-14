Why Aamir Khan rejected ₹125cr OTT offer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan just shared that he rejected a massive ₹125 crore offer from an OTT platform for his film Sitaare Zameen Par.
On the Game Changers podcast, he explained, "I have nothing against OTT. I watch on OTT myself."
But he's not a fan of movies hitting streaming only eight weeks after theaters, especially since India doesn't have a proper pay-per-view system yet.
Khan's thoughts on early OTT releases
Khan worries that selling films early to streaming platforms hurts theaters and takes away from movies that thrive on word-of-mouth.
He pointed out that films get devalued when they come on an OTT platform too quickly.
That's why, after its June 20 theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par dropped on YouTube's pay-per-view platform—helping theaters recover post-pandemic while giving fans more ways to watch.
Khan wanted to do pay-per-view back in 2011
Khan actually wanted to try pay-per-view back in 2011 with 3 Idiots but had to hold off because the tech wasn't ready.
Now, with UPI and YouTube making things easier, he feels it's finally possible to support both theaters and digital audiences fairly.