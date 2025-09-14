Why Aamir Khan rejected ₹125cr OTT offer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Aamir Khan just shared that he rejected a massive ₹125 crore offer from an OTT platform for his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

On the Game Changers podcast, he explained, "I have nothing against OTT. I watch on OTT myself."

But he's not a fan of movies hitting streaming only eight weeks after theaters, especially since India doesn't have a proper pay-per-view system yet.