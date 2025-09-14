Next Article
Diljit Shetty collaborate for 'Kantara' special song
Diljit Dosanjh is joining forces with Rishab Shetty for a lively new song in "Kantara Chapter 1," currently being shot in Mumbai.
The track aims to mix vibrant music with cultural vibes, and fans are already buzzing about this fresh collaboration.
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is on board
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, known for his creative dance numbers, is designing the steps for this special song.
With Dosanjh's signature style and the energy of "Kantara Chapter 1," the film is shaping up to be a colorful celebration of music and dance that has everyone looking forward to its release.