Raashii Khanna wraps up 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' shoot with Pawan Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Pawan Kalyan has officially finished filming his much-awaited action movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Co-star Raashii Khanna shared a selfie with him on Instagram, saying she was grateful for the opportunity to work with the Power Star.

The film also features Sreeleela, and while fans are buzzing with excitement, the release date is still a secret.