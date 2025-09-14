Next Article
Raashii Khanna wraps up 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' shoot with Pawan
Pawan Kalyan has officially finished filming his much-awaited action movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Co-star Raashii Khanna shared a selfie with him on Instagram, saying she was grateful for the opportunity to work with the Power Star.
The film also features Sreeleela, and while fans are buzzing with excitement, the release date is still a secret.
'UBS' team earlier issued warning to fans
To celebrate Kalyan's birthday, Mythri Movie Makers dropped a new poster showing him in a dancing pose.
The team kindly asked fans not to share any leaked set photos and warned that accounts doing so will be reported.
The film brings together big names like music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Ayananka Bose.