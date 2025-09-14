'Can't blame cricketers...they represent country': Suniel Shetty on India-Pak match

The upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on Sunday has sparked a political and public debate, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Several political leaders and families of the victims have called for a boycott of the match. Now, actor Suniel Shetty defended cricketers, saying they shouldn't be blamed for playing. He emphasized that individuals should decide whether to watch the match or not.

Shetty's defense 'You cannot blame cricketers': Shetty Speaking to reporters, Shetty said, "You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country." "I think that's a call we have to take. If I'm not going to see it, I'm not going to see it. It's for you to decide what each one of you wants to do." "It's not in BCCI's hands. It's a world sporting body and you can't blame anybody." Notably, cricketer KL Rahul is Shetty's son-in-law.

On BCCI 'Our personal call that we have to take' Shetty added, "BCCI is a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes who are involved in them." "As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it, whether we want to go or not go. That's a call India has to take."