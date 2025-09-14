2025 Emmy Awards nominations: 'Severance' leads, 'The Voice' gets snubbed Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for September 14, 2025, and Severance is leading the pack with 27 nominations—including big ones for Adam Scott and Britt Lower.

The Studio made history with 23 nods, with co-creator Seth Rogen nominated for acting, writing, and directing.

The White Lotus also grabbed 23 nominations, especially in supporting drama categories.

There are some cool milestones too: Owen Cooper got nominated at just 15 for Adolescence, and Harrison Ford landed his first-ever Emmy nomination for Shrinking.