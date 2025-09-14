2025 Emmy Awards nominations: 'Severance' leads, 'The Voice' gets snubbed
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for September 14, 2025, and Severance is leading the pack with 27 nominations—including big ones for Adam Scott and Britt Lower.
The Studio made history with 23 nods, with co-creator Seth Rogen nominated for acting, writing, and directing.
The White Lotus also grabbed 23 nominations, especially in supporting drama categories.
There are some cool milestones too: Owen Cooper got nominated at just 15 for Adolescence, and Harrison Ford landed his first-ever Emmy nomination for Shrinking.
Major highlights from the nominations list
Drama favorites like Andor, The Last of Us, and Paradise are up this year.
For comedy fans, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, and Only Murders in the Building made the cut.
Survivor returned to the reality competition list after a break; meanwhile, The Voice missed out for the first time since 2012.
Even Beyonce's Beyonce Bowl and Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show scored spots among variety specials.
Why you shouldn't miss the Emmys
The Emmys celebrate what's hot on TV right now—across drama, comedy, reality shows and more—so if you love keeping up with pop culture or want to see your favorites win big (or get snubbed), this is worth tuning into.
Catch it live in India on JioHotstar at 5:30am IST!