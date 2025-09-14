Next Article
Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' shines; Nani was original lead
Teja Sajja is having a breakout moment with Mirai, his latest Telugu film that's making waves at the US box office.
Fun fact: the lead role was originally meant for Natural Star Nani, but he stepped away due to pay issues, giving Sajja his shot.
The movie's strong story and Sajja's performance are drawing plenty of attention.
'Mirai' marks Sajja's biggest opening
Mirai opened big, pulling in nearly ₹25 crore globally on day one—the best start of Sajja's career.
With advance bookings looking solid, it's set to cross ₹75 crore by this weekend.
The film mixes action, fantasy, and emotion, and also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram alongside Sajja.