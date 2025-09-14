Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' shines; Nani was original lead Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Teja Sajja is having a breakout moment with Mirai, his latest Telugu film that's making waves at the US box office.

Fun fact: the lead role was originally meant for Natural Star Nani, but he stepped away due to pay issues, giving Sajja his shot.

The movie's strong story and Sajja's performance are drawing plenty of attention.