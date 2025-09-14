Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Thug CR 143/24' gets OTT release date

The Malayalam thriller "Thug CR 143/24," directed by Balu S Nair and starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Vinaya Prasad, and Bindu Panicker, hit theaters on June 6, 2025. The story keeps you guessing with its twisty murder case told through conflicting versions.

Where to watch the film After its theatrical run, "Thug CR 143/24" will stream on Manorama Max with Malayalam audio and English subtitles.

If you're outside India, you can catch it on Simply South.

Other recent additions to Manorama Max Manorama Max is building up its Malayalam film lineup—recently adding titles like "Police Day" and set to drop Asif Ali's "Sarkeet" on September 26, 2025.