Next Article
'Lokah' becomes ₹200cr+ grosser; introduces new superheroes
"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," the Malayalam superhero film recently released, is making waves with over ₹200 crore at the box office.
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the movie's mid- and post-credit scenes introduce Dulquer Salmaan as Odiyan—a shape-shifting warrior from Kerala folklore—and Tovino Thomas as Chathan, a mischievous spirit with powers of illusion and multiplication.
Odiyan, Chathan to get spin-offs
These new characters bring fresh energy to the Lokah universe, blending local legends with superhero action.
With plans for sequels and spin-offs exploring Odiyan and Chathan's stories, Lokah is shaping up to be a unique regional cinematic universe that celebrates Kerala's mythology while offering something new for superhero fans.