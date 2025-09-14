ED summons Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty in betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Urvashi Rautela and former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mimi Chakraborty regarding its investigation into the online betting platform, 1xBet. This platform is under investigation for suspected money laundering activities. The summonses come after similar actions were taken against other celebrities, including cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

Details Both actors linked to 1xBet through endorsements: ED Rautela has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi on September 16, while Chakraborty is scheduled to appear on September 15. A source told PTI that once they depose, the agency will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency believes that both actors are linked to 1xBet through certain endorsements, and officials will investigate this connection during questioning.

Ongoing probe Several celebrities questioned in 1xBet case The ED's investigation into 1xBet is part of a larger crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters. The agency has already questioned several high-profile individuals in this case. Earlier this month, former cricketer Dhawan was summoned, while Raina appeared before the agency in August. Actor Rana Daggubati also appeared before the ED in Hyderabad after seeking a postponement of his July 23 summons due to film commitments.