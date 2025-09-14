Divya Khossla disputes 'Ek Chatur Naar's box office collection Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Divya Khossla, star of Ek Chatur Naar, isn't happy with the way her film's box office earnings are being reported.

While some outlets like Sacnilk say the movie made just ₹0.6 crore on day one and ₹0.8 crore on day two after its release, Khossla insists the real total is ₹2.39 crore in India.