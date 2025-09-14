Divya Khossla disputes 'Ek Chatur Naar's box office collection
Divya Khossla, star of Ek Chatur Naar, isn't happy with the way her film's box office earnings are being reported.
While some outlets like Sacnilk say the movie made just ₹0.6 crore on day one and ₹0.8 crore on day two after its release, Khossla insists the real total is ₹2.39 crore in India.
Khossla wants media to get official data from PVR
Taking to Instagram, Khossla called out media portals for using numbers from unreliable sources instead of getting official data from PVR, the film's distributor.
She wrote that the reporting was "unfair and corrupt" and wants more transparency around reporting.
Meanwhile, here's more about the film
Directed by Umesh Shukla, this thriller-comedy stars Khossla alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh.
The story follows Mamta Mishra (played by Khossla), who finds sensitive data on a stolen phone and uses it for extortion—expect twists, laughs, and a solid supporting cast including Sushant Singh and Rajniesh Duggal.