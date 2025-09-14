Next Article
'Two Men' OTT release: When, where to watch thriller
"Two Men," a Malayalam thriller starring Irshad Ali and M.A. Nishad, will be streaming on ManoramaMax from September 19th, 2025.
Directed by Satheesh Kumar, the film follows driver Abukka and businessman Sanjay as a simple car ride takes a dark turn thanks to Sanjay's unsettling behavior.
Film received mixed reviews upon theatrical release
Originally released in theaters back in August 2022, "Two Men" got mixed reactions and holds an IMDb rating of 5.6/10.
With supporting roles from Donny Darwin and Anumol K Manoharan, plus suspenseful music by Anand Madhusoodanan, the film will soon reach a wider audience online.