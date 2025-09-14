Shahid Kapoor's 'O' Romeo' to release on Valentine's Day 2026
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's upcoming collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj has been officially titled O' Romeo. The film, which was previously slated for a December 5 release, will now hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2026. The announcement was made by Sajid Nadiadwala on September 14, along with the first look of Kapoor from the film.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster here
SAJID NADIADWALA - VISHAL BHARDWAJ - SHAHID KAPOOR - TRIPTII DIMRI: FILM TITLED 'O ROMEO' – VALENTINE'S DAY 2026 RELEASE... Producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #VishalBhardwaj announce the title of their upcoming collaboration, starring #ShahidKapoor and #TriptiiDimri –… pic.twitter.com/ielNJ3FPXI— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2025
Film details
Everything to know about 'O' Romeo'
In the first look poster, Kapoor is seen hiding his face behind a hat, exuding mysterious vibes. The film is a high-octane action thriller set in picturesque locations. Apart from Dimri, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, and Hussain Dalal. The movie was shot in Spain and wrapped up in August.
Past collaborations
Fourth collaboration between Bhardwaj and Kapoor
O' Romeo marks Kapoor and Bhardwaj's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The actor had previously expressed his excitement about working with Bhardwaj again, calling it a "new world" and a "madly different character" for him to play. He also praised the stellar cast of the film and praised them for their contributions.