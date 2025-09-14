Shahid Kapoor's 'O' Romeo' to release on Valentine's Day 2026

In the first look poster, Kapoor is seen hiding his face behind a hat, exuding mysterious vibes. The film is a high-octane action thriller set in picturesque locations. Apart from Dimri, the film also stars Nana Patekar , Farida Jalal , Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani , and Hussain Dalal. The movie was shot in Spain and wrapped up in August.

Past collaborations

Fourth collaboration between Bhardwaj and Kapoor

O' Romeo marks Kapoor and Bhardwaj's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The actor had previously expressed his excitement about working with Bhardwaj again, calling it a "new world" and a "madly different character" for him to play. He also praised the stellar cast of the film and praised them for their contributions.