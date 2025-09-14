James Gunn reacts to AI Batman pic
James Gunn, director of "Superman" and DC Studios boss, had a laugh at an AI-generated Batman pic showing Brandon Sklenar with oddly short arms.
"It would be weird to cast an AI Batman with a 14-inch arm," he joked on Threads.
Fans chimed in too, relieved that the new DCU's Batman won't be an AI creation.
Studios are divided on AI use in movies
Gunn's comments reflect bigger worries in Hollywood about how AI might mess with creativity and originality.
Studios are debating whether characters and stories should come from real people or algorithms.
Warner Bros Discovery even sued the company Midjourney over AI-generated images of iconic characters like Batman.
Spielberg is among those who have spoken against AI use
Big names like Steven Spielberg have pushed back against using AI for creative decisions—he told Reuters earlier this year, "I don't want AI making any creative decisions that I can't make myself."
Still, some studios are experimenting with mostly-AI-made films, so the debate is far from over.