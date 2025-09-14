Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty summoned in 1xBet case Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela and ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its ongoing probe into the 1xBet betting app.

Chakraborty is set to appear on Monday, with Rautela following on Tuesday.

The ED is looking into how celebrities may be connected to the online betting platform.