Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty summoned in 1xBet case
Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela and ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its ongoing probe into the 1xBet betting app.
Chakraborty is set to appear on Monday, with Rautela following on Tuesday.
The ED is looking into how celebrities may be connected to the online betting platform.
ED has questioned several celebrities already
The ED has already questioned big names like cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as it investigates whether 1xBet was used for money laundering and illegal transactions.
This case highlights growing concerns about celebrity ties to online gambling apps in India.