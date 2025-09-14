Meet cast and characters of Netflix's 'Ba *ds of Bollywood'

Shah Rukh Khan 's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which premieres on September 18, 2025. The show will take viewers behind the scenes of the glitzy world of Bollywood, focusing on an ambitious, dedicated outsider and his friends as they navigate the industry. Here's a character guide for the upcoming series.

Lead roles Lakshya, Sahher, and Raghav Juyal Kill actor Lakshya will lead the series as Aasmaan Singh, a young actor with a controversial image. Sahher Bambba will essay Karishma Talwar, a privileged and rich actor. She is paired opposite Lakshya. Raghav Juyal will play his loyal best friend Parvaiz. Juyal's previous work in Kill, ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Bahut Hua Sammaan has made him a fan favorite, and expectations are high for his role.

Supporting cast Bobby Deol, Mona Singh Bobby Deol will play superstar Ajay Talwar, a celebrated Bollywood actor and father to Bambba's character. Mona Singh will portray Aasmaan's mother Neeta, adding emotional depth and intensity to the story. Singh is known for her roles in films such as 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, among others.

Additional cast Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor Manoj Pahwa will play Aasmaan's uncle, Avtaar, while Gautami Kapoor will portray Talwar's wife, Anu, and mother to Bambba's character. Pahwa is known for his roles in Wanted and Singh Is Kinng, while Kapoor gained popularity with shows like Ghar Ek Mandir. She has also appeared in films like Fanaa and Student of the Year.