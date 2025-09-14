Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' to premiere on September 19

Story of brothers set in early 2000s up

Set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, "Nishaanchi" follows the journey of brothers Babloo and Dabloo—both played by newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray.

Fun fact: Thackeray was originally cast for just one role but impressed Kashyap so much that he landed both.

The film brings together Jar Pictures and Flip Films, with a screenplay co-written by Kashyap himself and others aiming for something truly different.