Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' to premiere on September 19
Anurag Kashyap, the mind behind "Gangs of Wasseypur," is back with a new film called "Nishaanchi," premiering September 19, 2025.
While it nods to some familiar vibes from his earlier work, Kashyap promises this story stands on its own.
Story of brothers set in early 2000s up
Set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, "Nishaanchi" follows the journey of brothers Babloo and Dabloo—both played by newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray.
Fun fact: Thackeray was originally cast for just one role but impressed Kashyap so much that he landed both.
The film brings together Jar Pictures and Flip Films, with a screenplay co-written by Kashyap himself and others aiming for something truly different.