'Shark Tank US' S17 on OTTplay Premium: Release date, cast
Shark Tank US is back for its 17th season this September, but with a twist—episodes now drop mid-week instead of Fridays.
In India, you can stream it on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium from September 25, 2025, right after its US premiere on ABC and Hulu.
New season brings new sharks, record-breaking pitches
This season welcomes new investors like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian, and Michael Strahan. It's also Mark Cuban's final run after a long run on the show.
Plus, Pete Davidson teams up with DoubleSoul founder Ben Rosenbaum to pitch their sock company—they're asking for $500k for just 4% equity.