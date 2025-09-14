'Shark Tank US' S17 on OTTplay Premium: Release date, cast Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Shark Tank US is back for its 17th season this September, but with a twist—episodes now drop mid-week instead of Fridays.

In India, you can stream it on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium from September 25, 2025, right after its US premiere on ABC and Hulu.