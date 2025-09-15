Raj Kundra to face questioning in ₹60cr fraud case

The couple's lawyer has called claims 'baseless and malicious'

Authorities have issued a lookout notice for both Kundra and Shetty after checking their travel records.

The couple strongly denies any wrongdoing—calling the claims "baseless and malicious" through their lawyer, Prashant Patil.

Patil says all paperwork and cash flow statements have already been handed over, stressing that this was actually an equity investment and not fraud.

He also pointed out that Best Deal TV is now in court-ordered liquidation, which officials are aware of.