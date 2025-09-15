'Severance,' 'The Studio' win big at 2025 Emmys

Major acting, writing, directing wins

Britt Lower was named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in "Severance," and Seth Rogen scored Lead Actor in a Comedy for "The Studio."

Supporting awards went to Tramell Tillman ("Severance") and Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks").

Writing and directing trophies were picked up by Dan Gilroy ("Andor"), Rogen again for writing ("The Studio"), and Philip Barantini ("Adolescence").