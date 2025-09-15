Next Article
'Severance,' 'The Studio' win big at 2025 Emmys
The 77th Emmy Awards went down last night (September 14, 2025) in Los Angeles, celebrating the standout shows of the past year.
"Severance" grabbed Best Drama Series, while "The Studio" took home Best Comedy.
The limited series "Adolescence" also made its mark with a big win.
Major acting, writing, directing wins
Britt Lower was named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in "Severance," and Seth Rogen scored Lead Actor in a Comedy for "The Studio."
Supporting awards went to Tramell Tillman ("Severance") and Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks").
Writing and directing trophies were picked up by Dan Gilroy ("Andor"), Rogen again for writing ("The Studio"), and Philip Barantini ("Adolescence").
A night to remember!
The night wrapped up as a real celebration of TV's best moments and people.