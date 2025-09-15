Eric Dane misses Emmy Awards presentation amid ALS battle

Eric Dane , the 52-year-old actor known for his role in Grey's Anatomy , was scheduled to present an award at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). However, he did not appear at the ceremony. The absence comes five months after he publicly revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) . His former Grey's Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams presented an award solo and didn't mention Dane or the ABC series.

Co-star's comments Williams spoke about Dane before the ceremony Before the ceremony, Williams told Entertainment Tonight that he was looking forward to the tribute. "I had a really wonderful time working with [Eric] in particular," he said. "But the show has just had and continues to have a really remarkable, emotional, intellectual impact on people all over the globe." He called Dane "my guy" and added, "He's solid. The man's just solid."

Health update Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April, just weeks after calling off his divorce from Rebecca Gayheart. The disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control. In June, he shared with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America that he has one functioning arm and is worried about losing function in his legs. Despite these challenges, Dane returned to the set of Euphoria shortly after revealing his diagnosis.