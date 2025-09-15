Eric Dane misses Emmy Awards presentation amid ALS battle
What's the story
Eric Dane, the 52-year-old actor known for his role in Grey's Anatomy, was scheduled to present an award at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). However, he did not appear at the ceremony. The absence comes five months after he publicly revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His former Grey's Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams presented an award solo and didn't mention Dane or the ABC series.
Co-star's comments
Williams spoke about Dane before the ceremony
Before the ceremony, Williams told Entertainment Tonight that he was looking forward to the tribute. "I had a really wonderful time working with [Eric] in particular," he said. "But the show has just had and continues to have a really remarkable, emotional, intellectual impact on people all over the globe." He called Dane "my guy" and added, "He's solid. The man's just solid."
Health update
Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April
Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April, just weeks after calling off his divorce from Rebecca Gayheart. The disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control. In June, he shared with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America that he has one functioning arm and is worried about losing function in his legs. Despite these challenges, Dane returned to the set of Euphoria shortly after revealing his diagnosis.
Family ties
Dane's ex-wife Gayheart is his biggest champion, says actor
Dane, who shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with Gayheart, said in his interview that he talks to her every day. "We have managed to become better friends and better parents and she is probably my biggest champion and most stalwart supporter," he said. Despite his health challenges, Dane has been open about his love life, too. He was seen with girlfriend-filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff at the Countdown premiere in Los Angeles in June.