Hannah Einbinder uses Emmy speech to support Palestine, slam ICE

Hollywood actor Hannah Einbinder used her Emmy Awards acceptance speech on Monday to voice support for a free Palestine and criticize ICE. The Hacks star won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the show at the 77th Primetime Emmys. She declared: "Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine."

Audience response Her viral speech cost her some bucks The "Birds" reference was a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day. On broadcast, CBS and JioHotstar muted the expletive, briefly cutting to a wide shot of the audience. However, her uncensored speech went viral online. Also, as she went over the stipulated time, Einbinder will have to pay a certain amount. This is due to host Nate Bargatze's charity fundraiser, which charges celebrities for every minute they go over allotted time.

Twitter Post Listen to her speech here "I just want to say, go birds, fuck ICE and free Palestine," "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9Ja2iYhXyD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2025

Activism Einbinder has been vocal about the ongoing conflict Einbinder has been vocal about the ongoing conflict on her social media. She recently reposted appeals from Artists4Ceasefire, an organization calling on leaders to act against "unprecedented levels of starvation" in Gaza. In July, she co-signed a statement demanding an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted aid to civilians, and the release of hostages.