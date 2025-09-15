LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Hannah Einbinder uses Emmy speech to support Palestine, slam ICE
Summarize
Hannah Einbinder uses Emmy speech to support Palestine, slam ICE
Hannah Einbinder won an Emmy on Sunday night

Hannah Einbinder uses Emmy speech to support Palestine, slam ICE

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 15, 2025
08:34 am
What's the story

Hollywood actor Hannah Einbinder used her Emmy Awards acceptance speech on Monday to voice support for a free Palestine and criticize ICE. The Hacks star won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the show at the 77th Primetime Emmys. She declared: "Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine."

Audience response

Her viral speech cost her some bucks

The "Birds" reference was a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day. On broadcast, CBS and JioHotstar muted the expletive, briefly cutting to a wide shot of the audience. However, her uncensored speech went viral online. Also, as she went over the stipulated time, Einbinder will have to pay a certain amount. This is due to host Nate Bargatze's charity fundraiser, which charges celebrities for every minute they go over allotted time.

Twitter Post

Listen to her speech here

Activism

Einbinder has been vocal about the ongoing conflict

Einbinder has been vocal about the ongoing conflict on her social media. She recently reposted appeals from Artists4Ceasefire, an organization calling on leaders to act against "unprecedented levels of starvation" in Gaza. In July, she co-signed a statement demanding an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted aid to civilians, and the release of hostages.

Career highlights

'Hacks' canceled after 5 seasons

Einbinder's political statement at the Emmys came after it was revealed earlier that Hacks would end after five seasons. She has been nominated for a total of four Emmys for her role as Ava Daniels on Hacks, with this win marking her first. Earlier in the night, her co-star Jean Smart won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.