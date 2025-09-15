Delhi: Finance Ministry deputy secretary dies after BMW hits motorcycle

A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died after a BMW car collided with his motorcycle on Sunday. The incident occurred on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantt metro station. The victim, identified as Navtoj Singh (52), was a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. He was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when the accident took place.

Aftermath Parents taken to hospital 17km away from accident site Singh's wife, Sandeep Kaur, was also seriously injured in the accident. Their son alleged that instead of being admitted to a nearby hospital, his parents were taken to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, which is 17km away from the accident site. "My parents were returning from Bangla Sahib when they met with an accident. And for some reason, they were brought 17km away to a hospital in GTB Nagar," he said.

Investigation progress BMW driver, husband were inebriated at time of accident The BMW driver has been identified as Gaganpreet, who was accompanied by her husband, Parikshit, at the time of the accident. Witnesses confirmed that a woman was driving the car when it hit Singh's motorcycle. Both vehicles involved in the crash have been seized for investigation. A crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory experts examined the accident spot.