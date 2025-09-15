Next Article
Mumbai monorail breakdown during rain strands 17 passengers
Mumbai's monorail hit a snag near Wadala on Monday morning, right in the middle of heavy rain.
Seventeen passengers were stuck but were safely moved onto the train coming from Chembur around 7:45am.
Local leaders are urging upgrades
The breakdown caused a disruption on the line, with officials blaming a supply issue. Recurring issues have been noted for Mumbai's monorail.
Local leaders are urging upgrades, and MMRDA says they'll add 10 new trains over the next 18 months to make rides more reliable—especially during the rainy season.