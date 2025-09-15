Woman slaps husband outside court after he gives her triple talaq

Woman's side of the story

The woman shared that soon after their 2018 marriage, her husband and in-laws started asking for dowry, which later turned into physical abuse—especially after she had two daughters.

She also accused her husband of taking away their kids after she filed for maintenance.

At the latest court appearance, she said both her husband and father-in-law tried to pressure her into dropping the case and even abused her outside court.

Now, she's seeking custody of her children and legal action against him.